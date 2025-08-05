Police: Tenn. suspect wanted in quadruple murder arrested following week-long manhunt

(Photo via: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:32 AM – Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Austin Robert Drummond, the 28-year-old suspect who was accused of committing a quadruple homicide, has now been arrested — following a week-long manhunt.

On Tuesday, Drummond, 28, was taken into custody in Jackson, Tennessee, in connection to the killings of James M. Wilson, 21, Adrianna Williams, 20, Cortney Rose, 38, and Braydon Williams, 15.

The manhunt transpired after the discovery of an infant, still alive, who was found sitting in a car seat that was placed “on the lawn of a house” on July 29th. A local witness had noticed the youngster and immediately called 9-1-1.

Authorities posted a photo of the baby on Facebook, asking locals to identify the child, which then led them to the parents’ identities and ultimately, to the bodies of all four victims.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced on social media that he has been captured and brought into custody.

According to surveillance footage shared by the Jackson Police Department, he was found hours after he was spotted by a witness holding a rifle and wearing camouflage clothing with a brown backpack.

Drummond now faces 10 charges, including first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, and possessing a firearm as a felon.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also announced that they have arrested Dearrah Sanders of Jackson, Tennessee, alleging that the 23-year-old “assisted” Drummond in hiding from police. Sanders was charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, authorities noted.

Sanders’ arrest came two days after investigators announced charges against two men they allege were also linked to Drummond. Tanaka Brown, 29, and Giovonte Thomas, 29, were both charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

However, authorities still haven’t mentioned how the victims died, and they have not identified a possible motive.

