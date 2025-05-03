Police: Ohio Deputy Fatally Struck By Father Of Teen Shot And Killed By Officer A Day Prior 

(Photo via: Cincinnati Police press conference)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:49 PM – Saturday, May 3, 2025

A deputy officer in Ohio has been killed by a car driven by the father of a teenager who was fatally shot by authorities the day before.

Advertisement

On Friday, an unidentified Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy was killed after being struck by a vehicle around 1:00 p.m. near the University of Cincinnati (UC).

According to Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge, the deputy was directing traffic at an intersection when he was stuck by the vehicle. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he later passed away.

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey described him as “wonderful and dedicated.”

“I knew the man, and I knew what a tremendous, tremendous person he is and what a tremendous loss we have all suffered,” she said.

The driver of the car that struck the deputy was identified as Rodney Hinton, Jr., the father of an 18-year-old who had been shot and killed by Cincinnati police on Thursday.

UC President Neville Pinto called for a moment of silence in his opening remarks at the commencement ceremony.

“Before we get started, sadly, I have to report an incident that occurred today with a Hamilton County deputy sheriff on Martin Luther King Drive,” Pinto said. “It was a very serious incident, and I would like to ask for a moment of silence to respect this officer.”

According to Cincinnati.com, Hinton pleaded guilty to assault and aggravated threats in the Middletown Municipal Court in 2023. He was sentenced to one year probation and instructed not to contact the victims.

The suspect’s son was shot and killed Thursday while Cincinnati police officers chased four accused auto thieves. Around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a call about a stolen Kia SUV from Edgewood, Kentucky, when four individuals fled the vehicle, Fox 19 Now reported.

One officer chased one suspect, while the other pursued another. According to Theetge, one of the suspects was carrying a weapon. The suspect allegedly pointed a gun with an extended magazine at the officer, who then fatally shot the teen. Two other individuals were arrested, while one is still on the run.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!