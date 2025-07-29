Police: Influencer Emilie Kiser’s husband won’t face charges in 3-year-old son’s fatal drowning 

Emilie Kiser attend the Poppi Soda’s Back Beach Bash at Gurney’s Montauk on July 28, 2023 in Montauk, New York. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Poppi)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:58 AM – Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Brady Kiser, the husband of social media influencer Emilie Kiser, will not face charges in connection to the fatal drowning of their 3-year-old son, Trigg Kiser — police have announced.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced that after a thorough investigation, officials determined that there was insufficient evidence to charge Brady.

“Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced today that Brady Kiser will not be charged in the drowning death of his son because there is no reasonable likelihood of conviction,” the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said. “Surveillance video from outside the home showed how the drowning occurred and the actual timeline of events.” Advertisement “In order to convict a person of this charge, the state has to prove beyond a reasonable doubt to a unanimous jury that the person failed to perceive a substantial and unjustifiable risk, and that failure to perceive the risk was a gross deviation from the standard of care a reasonable person would show,” the statement went on.

Authorities noted that every case submitted for review is evaluated on whether there’s a “reasonable likelihood of conviction.”

“After careful review of the evidence submitted by Chandler PD, it was determined this case does not meet that standard,” they added. “Given a court order, no additional details can be discussed at this time.”

Trigg, the young son of the TikTok star, died on May 18th, just days after he was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at the family’s Arizona home.

Additionally, Brady, who was home at the time of the child’s death, told investigators last month that he had been “distracted” by the couple’s newborn son when Trigg drowned in their backyard pool.

Following the admission, the Chandler Police Department revealed that investigators had recommended Brady be tried for a Class 4 felony charge of child abuse. However, the county did not follow through with the recommendation.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!