Police: Fmr NFL linebacker among over 250 people arrested in human-trafficking sting operation 

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:47 PM – Monday, May 19, 2025

A former NFL linebacker is among more than 250 individuals arrested in connection with a human trafficking sting operation in Florida.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Adarius Taylor – who played seven NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Carolina Panthers, and the Cleveland Browns – was arrested last month as part of the “Operation Fool Around and Find Out.”

The former athlete’s original last name was Glanton, but he legally changed it to Taylor to honor his father.

According to a report by the Orlando Sentinel, Taylor, 34, even brought his 6-year-old to the alleged “sting site” — leaving the child in the car as he went inside.

Sheriff Grady Judd explained that the child has since been taken into custody by the Florida Department of Children and Families.

“Obviously he must have hit one too many people as a linebacker, because his brain cells are scrambled,” Judd said.

The former NFL line-backer has now been charged with felony negligent child abuse without bodily harm and misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.

Taylor was one of 255 people — including 36 illegal immigrants— who were arrested in the nine-day police operation, between May 2nd and May 10th.

According to police, 141 of the 255 suspects arrested were charged with soliciting prostitutes, 93 with proposing to commit prostitution, 10 with prostitution-related offenses, such aiding and abetting or transporting prostitutes, and 11 with attempting to meet a minor for sex — among other child sex crimes.

Judd added that at least four individuals were identified as probable victims of human trafficking, and they were offered treatment.

