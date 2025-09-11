Police: Colorado high school shooter may have been radicalized by an ‘extremist network’

Desmond Holly, 16. (Photo via: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:11 PM – Thursday, September 11, 2025

Authorities say that the 16-year-old male student who opened fire at his Colorado high school this week, injuring two classmates before taking his own life, may have been radicalized by an “extremist network.”

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified the shooter as Desmond Holly, 16, a student at Evergreen High School, west of Denver.

Holly carried out the attack on Wednesday morning with a revolver, opening fire both inside and outside the school. Two students were badly wounded and remain in critical condition at local hospitals, according to the police.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has not released both victims’ identities, but one has been confirmed as 18-year-old Matthew Silverstone. Silverstone remains in critical condition at CommonSpirit St. Anthony’s Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado. His family has expressed gratitude for the community’s support and they requested privacy during this time.

News of the Wednesday school shooting in Colorado had been quickly eclipsed by widespread coverage of the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

After shooting the two classmates, Holly turned the weapon on himself and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Thursday, Sheriff’s officials revealed that preliminary evidence suggests that the 16-year-old had been “radicalized by some extremist network.” However, they did not specify which group may have influenced him or the nature of the radicalization.

Investigators are now examining his phone, home, locker, and other personal belongings — for additional clues.

“The investigation is still in the early stages,” the sheriff’s office said. “At this time, we cannot speak to motive or whether the victims were specifically targeted.”

Meanwhile, unanswered questions remain regarding how Holly obtained the firearm and ammunition. Authorities have also not disclosed whether his parents or others may face charges connected to the shooting.

When parents of school shooters are charged, it typically relates to how the shooter obtained the weapon and/or their role in negligence that contributed to the crime.

According to locals, the Wednesday shooting has rattled Evergreen, a mountain community known for its quiet neighborhoods and close-knit schools. Counselors and crisis response teams are now working with students and staff — tending to their needs.

Governor Jared Polis (D-Colo.) later issued a statement where he referred to the incident as “a heartbreaking act of violence that leaves us with deep questions about safety, extremism, and the vulnerability of our youth.”

Officials also say that the investigation into Holly’s motives and possible extremist ties could “take weeks.” For now, the community is focused on supporting the injured students and beginning a long process of healing.

