Police: 4 Kids Stabbed With Meat Cleaver, Suspect Shot By NYPD 

(Photo via: NYPD)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:04 PM – Sunday, April 6, 2025

Four young girls have been stabbed with a meat cleaver and the suspect was shot by police upon arrival.

Advertisement

On Sunday, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said that authorities rushed to a home on 84th Street around 10:15 a.m. after one of the victims — a wounded 11-year-old girl — called 9-1-1. She told police that she locked herself in a room after her uncle had stabbed her and her siblings.

“At that point [the cops] heard screams coming from behind the door to their left and immediately began forcing their way into the apartment, kicking down the door,” Tisch told reporters at a briefing at the scene.

“Once they entered, they encountered a man standing near the entrance holding a large meat cleaver covered with blood, and they could see blood on the floor of the home,” Tisch said. “The officers ordered the man to drop the weapon several times. He refused and advanced towards them.”

“Two officers discharged their firearms, firing seven total rounds between them, striking the subject, ending the threat,” she said.

She also stated that four girls, ages 16, 13, 11, and 8, all suffered “serious slash and stab wounds” and were rushed to Maimonides Medical Center.

Tisch added that all the girls are expected to survive.

“This could have ended very differently,” Tisch said.

She also said that a fifth child, a boy, was in the apartment earlier and ran for help when the suspect launched his attack.

“Right now we know there were five children, four hurt,” she said. “This might be the father of some of them or the uncle. And, again, we’re going to work through that. And we believe the mother was out of the house.”

The suspect, 49-year-old Lun Chang Chen, was also brought to the hospital and is in severe condition, authorities said. He is thought to have lived in the residence where the horror occurred.

The motivation for the savage assault is being investigated.

Images shared on social media show one of the girls outside the building covered in blood from head to toe.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!