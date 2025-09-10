Poland downs Russian drones after ‘Repeated’ airspace violations during Ukraine attack

Police and army inspect damage to a house destroyed by debris from a shot down Russian drone in the village of Wyryki-Wola, eastern Poland, on September 10, 2025. (Photo by WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

8:22 AM – Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Poland shot down several drones that entered its airspace in a significant escalation linked to Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine.

On Wednesday morning, Poland intercepted Russian drones that had spread to NATO territory. Poland’s military command reported more than 10 threatening objects that were “neutralized.” At least three drones were shot down.

“Some of the drones that entered our airspace were shot down. Searches and efforts to locate the potential crash sites of these objects are ongoing,” the Polish military said. Advertisement

Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk called an emergency meeting with the council of ministers immediately, and said he was in “constant contact” with NATO’s secretary general, Mark Rutte.

“We are dealing with a large-scale provocation,” said Tusk on Wednesday. “We are ready to repel such provocations. The situation is serious, and no one doubts that we must prepare for various scenarios.”

Tusk said Poland would invoke NATO’s Article 4, which has only been invoked seven times since NATO’s creation in 1949, requesting formal consultations with the alliance.

Tusk said there had been at least 19 violations of Polish airspace. Polish media reported that one of the drones struck a residential building in eastern Poland, but luckily, there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that 415 drones and 40 missiles were used in the attack overnight. One person was killed in the western Zhytomyr region. He also noted that the number of drones that entered Polish air territory meant that it must have been “deliberate targeting,” calling on NATO countries to respond. The almost nightly attacks from Russia use kamikaze drones based on an Iranian design called “Shaheds.”

“Moscow is always testing the limits of the possible, and if it does not meet a strong reaction, moves to a new level of escalation,” Zelensky wrote in an X post. “Today was another escalatory step … Not one ‘Shahed’, which could have been called an accident, but at least eight attack drones which targeted Poland.” Zelensky also wrote to X in Polish, “Ukraine is ready to expand cooperation with partners to ensure effective protection of the skies. So that not only the exchange of information or intelligence data but also actual joint actions in the skies guarantee the safety of neighbors. Russia must feel that Europeans know how to defend themselves.”

The Ukrainian president said that there were at least eight Iranian-made drones aimed at Poland.

“An extremely dangerous precedent for Europe,” he said. “A strong response is needed – and it can only be a joint response by all partners: Ukraine, Poland, all Europeans, the United States.”

The country’s operational command of the Armed Forces confirmed that its “airspace was repeatedly violated by drone-type objects” during Russian airstrikes on Ukraine.

“An operation is underway aimed at identifying and neutralizing the objects,” the agency wrote in a statement on X. “On the orders of the Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces, weapons have been deployed, and services are actively working to locate the downed objects.”

Poland’s newly elected President Karol Nawrocki told reporters at a news conference in Helsinki, “We do not trust Vladimir Putin’s good intentions,” claiming the Kremlin leader is poised to invade other countries.

By shooting down the objects, Poland has become the first NATO allied country to fire during the Ukraine war.

U.S. officials on both sides of the aisle have come out against Putin’s drone attack overnight. On Tuesday evening, South Carolina Representative Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) posted a statement to X:

“Russia is attacking NATO ally Poland with Iranian shahed drones less than a week after President Trump hosted President Nawrocki at the White House,” Wilson wrote. “This is an act of war, and we are grateful to NATO allies for their swift response to war criminal Putin’s continued unprovoked aggression against free and productive nations. I urge President Trump to respond with mandatory sanctions that will bankrupt the Russian war machine and arm Ukraine with weapons capable of striking Russia.” He continued, “Putin stated that ‘Russia knows no borders.’ Free and prosperous nations will teach Russia about borders.”

Senator Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) also made a social media post on Tuesday evening.

“Repeated violations of NATO airspace by Russian drones are fair warning that Vladimir Putin is testing our resolve to protect Poland and the Baltic nations. After the carnage Putin continues to visit on Ukraine, these incursions cannot be ignored,” Durbin stated.

President Donald Trump promised an end to the war between Ukraine and Russia, and Putin has even confirmed that the war would not have happened had Trump won the presidency in 2020, but there has so far been little progress.

Most recently, the presidents of Ukraine and Russia have squabbled over where to hold a bilateral peace summit, which Trump urged the two to schedule after his summit with Putin in Alaska. Putin invited Zelensky to Moscow, while Zelensky countered that Putin should instead come to Kyiv.

