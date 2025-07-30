Poisoned protein shakes: Colorado dentist sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife

(Photo via: Aurora Police Department)

James Craig has been found guilty of murdering his wife by poisoning her protein shakes.

In 2023, prosecutors in Denver, Colorado claimed during James’ trial that he had secretly dosed his wife Angela’s protein drinks with arsenic and cyanide. This was shortly after he met the recently divorced Karen Cain at a dental conference, and the two started dating.

A search for “how to make murder look like a heart attack” was found from February 28, 2023 under the “jimandwaffles” Gmail account James had created. This was testified by Aurora Police detective Molly Harris from the Major Crimes Homicide Unit.

While Angela Craig, 43, visited family in Utah, “how long does it take to die from arsenic poisoning?” was found to have been searched from a computer in exam room 9 at James Craig’s dental practice, according to Harris. The affidavit stated that an order of arsenic was delivered to the Craigs’ house only three days later.

Having returned from Utah, Angela Craig felt “strange” upon drinking a protein shake prepared by her husband, who took her to the hospital for tests—an MRI, CT scan and bloodwork. Soon after she was sent home that evening, James placed an order for oleandrin. Prosecutor Ryan Brackley said that the compound was the result of a search for the world’s deadliest plants.

Two days after Angela’s tests in the hospital, on March 8th, James ordered potassium cyanide from Midland Scientific, as stated in the affidavit.

A representative from King Soopers, a local store in Aurora, Colorado testified that on the same day that 12 packages of Visine eyedrops were purchased with James’ credit card containing tetrahydrozoline, a medication cautioned by Kaiser Permanente to be “harmful if swallowed.”

On March 9th, Angela returned to the hospital with worsening symptoms after her morning protein shake, Brackley said.

On March 15th, James urged Angela’s sister over text to ensure that Angela got her prescription of clindamycin for a sinus infection. Brackley alleged that James had refilled the capsule with a dose of cyanide, which had been delivered to his office two days prior. Angela was placed on life support at the ICU on the same day, rapidly declining after a seizure. She was pronounced brain dead on March 18th.

A coroner report from toxicology testing would later confirm that Angela’s cause of death was poisoning from fatal levels of cyanide and tetrahydrozoline.

A jury found James guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday, as well as five additional counts: two counts of solicitation to commit tampering with physical evidence, two counts of solicitation to commit first-degree perjury, and solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

The solicitation to commit murder charge is woven throughout his trail for his wife’s murder. Bobbi Olson from the Aurora Police Department was the lead detective on James’ case, and he detested her.

“The worst, dirtiest detective in the world” was how James had described her in an envelope slipped to a fellow inmate, according to a testimony from Senior Chief Deputy Michael Mauro.

Mauro reported that James had offered his cell mate $20,000 each to kill Olson, along with another police officer and two other inmates. He also alleged that Craig sent letters to the cell mate’s wife offering her $20,000 each to find four people to falsely testify that they knew Angela, and that she was planning a suicide attempt.

James was also found guilty of writing a letter asking his daughter to create a video of his wife to make it seem like Angela had asked him to order the poisonous ingredients to aid in a suicide attempt, including step-by-step instructions for creating a deepfake:

“I love you … I’m sorry to even have to ask you for this help,” Mauro read from of the letter, which the daughter confirmed was written in her father’s handwriting.

James has now been sentenced to life in prison for the fatal poisoning of his wife.

