Phil Collins shares ‘disheartening’ health update ahead of 75th birthday

(L-top) Phil Collins on August 29, 2016 in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) / (L-bottom) British rock band Genesis in London, UK, in January 1977. (Photo by Graham Wood/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) / (R) British singer Phil Collins on March 16, 2022. (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

1:02 PM – Friday, January 23, 2026

In a candid moment of reflection, legendary British musical talent Phil Collins opened up about the physical challenges that have defined the last two decades of his life — while speaking to the BBC.

Speaking on the BBC’s “Eras” podcast on Wednesday, ahead of his 75th birthday on January 30th, the Genesis frontman provided fans with a poignant look into the “long road” of his health struggles.

The “Invisible Touch” singer, whose career has spanned over 50 years, used the appearance to clarify the timeline of his “disheartening” physical decline, tracing the roots of his mobility issues back to a pivotal moment nearly 20 years ago.

While many fans associate the start of his health issues with his 2009 surgery, Collins clarified that the catalyst was actually during the 2007 Genesis “Turn It On Again” reunion tour. It was during this grueling run of shows that he suffered a dislocated vertebra in his neck.

The injury caused immediate nerve damage, affecting his ability to grip his drumsticks — a devastating blow for a man widely considered one of the greatest drummers in rock history.

Following the 2007 injury, Collins underwent a major operation in 2009 to repair the damage. However, the surgery was only the beginning of a series of complications, including drop foot and severe back pain, which eventually forced him to perform from a chair during his most recent tours.

Drop foot is a symptom of an underlying muscular, neurological, or anatomical issue characterized by the inability or difficulty in lifting the front part of the foot. It causes toes to drag while walking, often forcing a high-stepping gait (steppage gait) to avoid tripping.

“It’s an ongoing thing,” he told host Zoe Ball. “I have a 24-hour live-in nurse to make sure I take my medication as I should do. I’ve had challenges with my knee. I had everything that could go wrong with me, did go wrong with me.” “I got COVID in hospital. My kidneys started to back up. Everything seemed to converge at the same time,” he continued. “I can walk, albeit with assistance, you know, crutches or whatever.”

Collins also reflected on his sobriety and recovery, acknowledging that his kidneys were “messed up” after years of “drinking too much.” He said he has since stopped drinking alcohol and recently marked two years of sobriety.

“I enjoyed coming off tour. Coming off the road, I thought, right, I’m gonna do all those things that I couldn’t do,” he explained. “I guess I had too much of it. I was never drunk, although I fell over a couple of times. But it is just one of those things that happened and it all caught up with me, and I spent months in hospital.” “It’s just been a difficult, interesting, frustrating last few years,” he added. “But it’s all right now.”

Last year, a representative for Collins confirmed to PEOPLE Magazine that the musician was recovering from surgery, addressing online speculation that he had entered hospice care.

In February 2025, the eight-time Grammy winner spoke also candidly about how his ongoing health challenges have affected his desire to make music. In an interview with MOJO magazine, Collins said that while he has considered returning to the studio, his condition ultimately dampened that motivation.

“I keep thinking I should go downstairs to the studio and see what happens. But I’m not hungry for it anymore,” he said at the time. “The thing is, I’ve been sick. I mean very sick.”

As he nears his 75th birthday, Collins’ appearance on “Eras” felt like a turning point — a moment of reflection from an artist stepping back from the stage and taking stock of an extraordinary career. The episode traces his many musical chapters, from his early work as a session drummer and breakthrough years with Genesis to his chart-dominating solo run in the 1980s.

While Collins did not shy away from the frustration of his physical limitations, he also expressed gratitude — for the enduring bond with his audience and for the chance to watch his son, Nic Collins, take over on drums during the band’s final years.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!