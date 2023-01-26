Pfizer Executive Caught

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:36 PM PT – Thursday, January 26, 2023
A Pfizer director was caught on camera stating what the major pharmaceutical company’s future strategy for COVID will be.
An undercover Project Veritas employee had recorded Pfizer Director of Research and Development, Strategic Operations and “mRNA Scientific Planner,” Jordon Trishton Walker.
“One of the things we’re exploring is like, why don’t we just mutate it [COVID] ourselves so we could create — preemptively develop new vaccines, right? So, we have to do that. If we’re gonna do that though, there’s a risk of like, as you could imagine — no one wants to be having a pharma company mutating f**king viruses,” Walker said.