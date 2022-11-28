Pfizer CEO criticized for misleading statements

US President Joe Biden listens to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla speak at the Pfizer Kalamazoo Manufacturing Site February 19, 2021, in Portage, Michigan. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:32 PM PT – Monday, November 28, 2022

The CEO of Pfizer is under fire for making misleading remarks about the COVID-19 vaccine in children.

A United Kingdom pharmaceutical watchdog filed a complaint about statements made by CEO Albert Bourla.

Back in 2021, Bourla gave an interview in which he touted the benefits of the vaccine for five-year-olds.

However, the U.K. group claims that the effectiveness of the vaccine in children ages five-to-11 dropped 12% after one week of inoculation.

The group also called the statements misleading and promotional. As a result, Pfizer has been accused of breaking several codes of conduct.