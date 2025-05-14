Peru’s Prime Minister Resigns Hours Before No-Confidence Vote Against Him

Peru’s Chief of Staff Gustavo Adrianzen speaks during a briefing with foreign media in Lima on November 21, 2024. (Photo by CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:59 PM – Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Gustavo Adrianzén, the prime minister of Peru, resigned just hours before he was due to face a no-confidence vote in the country’s Congressional government.

Members of Peru’s Congress asked for a no-confidence vote following the recent kidnapping and murder of 13 mining workers.

Adrianzén’s departure is another setback for the ailing president, Dina Boluarte, whose support ratings have plummeted as crime rates in the country have continued to rise.

The departure of the prime minister, the third to serve under Boluarte, caused the president to replace her entire cabinet due to Peru’s constitution, which states all ministers have to step down if the prime minister quits.

Even though Boluarte can rename the same people to the posts they resigned from, she can only do so once a new prime minister is in place.

Members of Parliament, on both the left and right, have called for Adrianzén’s resignation — due to his handling of the unprecedented outbreak of gang violence, which has resulted in soldiers being deployed under a state of emergency.

In recent months, hundreds of people have also come to the streets to protest the growing issue of extortion, as gangs demand payments from even the smallest businesses. The protesters demanded “an immediate answer to combat extortion and targeted killings.”

