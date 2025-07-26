Peru: At least 18 dead, 24 injured in bus crash 

(Photo via: local authorities)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:27 PM – Saturday, July 26, 2025

At least 18 people have died and 24 others have been injured after a bus traveling from Lima to Peru’s Amazon region overturned on a highway in the Andes Mountains.

On Friday, Junin’s health director Clifor Curipaco stated that a double-decker bus belonging to the company “Expreso Molina Líder Internacional” went off the road and fell down a slope.

Aldo Tineo, a health official from the central city of Tarma, said that authorities are in the process of identifying the bodies.

Local television broadcasted videos of the crash site, showing the bus split in two.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

