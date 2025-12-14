Person of interest arrested in Brown University shooting, Providence Police Chief confirms

Police officers remain on the scene on Brown University’s campus December 13, 2025 in Providence, Rhode Island. (Libby O’Neill/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:22 PM – Sunday, December 14, 2025

Providence Police Chief Col Oscar Perez confirmed that a person of interest has been arrested in connection with the shooting at Brown University on Saturday, which left two students dead and nine others injured.

The shooting took place at an engineering and physics building on the campus of Brown University at around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The man detained as a person of interest is 24-year-old Benjamin Erickson, according to NBC News, citing three senior law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation.

The gunman carried out the shooting with a handgun, firing dozens of rounds before he fled from the campus, prompting a manhunt.

According to Army spokesperson LTC Ruth Castro, Erickson previously served in the U.S. Army from May 2021 until November 2024.

“He has no deployments and left the Army in the rank of specialist,” Castro stated.

Perez stated that authorities are not currently looking for any other suspects in connection with the shooting.

“We’re in the process of collecting evidence and seizing items that we need to seize, search locations that we need to search,” Perez stated.

At least one person has been released from the hospital, another remains in critical condition, and seven others remain in stable, but critical condition, according to Brown University President Christina Paxson.

Speaking with Fox News, students on campus during the shooting recounted their experience.

“Everyone kinda like huddled around a certain area with the lights off, barricaded the doors and then it was about like, oh, maybe 7 or 8 p.m., when the DPS or the public safety officer came from Brown and then they got us out,” one student told the outlet.

“None of us were on our phones. The security guard at the Hillel building just leaped into action, and he said, ‘Everyone upstairs, this is really serious. There’s a shooter,’” stated Brown University student Ben Marcus.

“I actually lost a very good friend of mine… I don’t think her name is public yet,” he continued. “But she was a really, really special person… really amazing at creating dialogue and interfaith activities, and we’ll really miss her.”

Brown University has since announced that all academic activities for the fall semester will be postponed indefinitely.

“Given the deeply tragic events that took place on our campus yesterday, all remaining undergraduate, graduate and medical classes, exams, and papers or projects for the Fall 2025 semester will not take place as scheduled,” wrote Provost Francis J. Doyle III in a statement, noting that administration officials “encourage everyone to focus on their own safety and well-being.”

Additionally, President Donald Trump issued a statement on Sunday, offering condolences to the victims of the Brown University shooting, as well as the mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Australia.

“I want to just pay my respects to the people,” Trump stated on Sunday. “Unfortunately, two are no longer with us. Brown University, nine injured and two are looking down on us right now from heaven.”

“To the families of those two that are no longer with us, I pay my deepest regards and respects from the United States of America,” President Trump added.

