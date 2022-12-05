Pentagon reveals new $629M strategic bomber

The Pentagon is seen from a flight taking off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on November 29, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia. The Pentagon is the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense and the world’s largest office building. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:53 PM PT – Monday, December 5, 2022

The new strategic bomber will cost $629 million to produce. It is set to replace the aging B-1B Lancer and the B-2 Spirit in the nuclear triad within the U.S. Air Force.

In a statement, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced that the new aircraft will be added to the U.S. Air Force’s capable nuclear carrying aircraft arsenal.

“The B-21 Raider is the first strategic bomber in more than three decades,” he said.

The new stealth bomber is called the B-21 Raider. It was developed by Northrop Grumman, an American multinational aerospace and defense technology company. The company is one of the world’s largest weapons manufacturers and military technology providers.

The aircraft will be difficult to track due to the shape of the airframe.