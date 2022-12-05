Pentagon reveals new $629M strategic bomber

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:53 PM PT – Monday, December 5, 2022
The new strategic bomber will cost $629 million to produce. It is set to replace the aging B-1B Lancer and the B-2 Spirit in the nuclear triad within the U.S. Air Force.
In a statement, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced that the new aircraft will be added to the U.S. Air Force’s capable nuclear carrying aircraft arsenal.
“The B-21 Raider is the first strategic bomber in more than three decades,” he said.
The new stealth bomber is called the B-21 Raider. It was developed by Northrop Grumman, an American multinational aerospace and defense technology company. The company is one of the world’s largest weapons manufacturers and military technology providers.
The aircraft will be difficult to track due to the shape of the airframe.
“50 years of advances and low observable technology have gone into this aircraft,” Austin said. “And even the most sophisticated air defense systems will struggle to detect the B-21 in the sky.”