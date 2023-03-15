Pentagon officials say alien mothership in our solar system could send probes to earth

(Photo credit should read YE AUNG THU/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 9:30 AM PT – Wednesday, March 15, 2023

In a draft document, Pentagon officials said that aliens could be visiting our solar system and releasing probes to earth similar to NASA missions when studying other planets.

Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick, the director of the Pentagon’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), and Professor Abraham “Avi” Loeb, chairman of Harvard University’s astronomy department wrote a draft research report focusing on the physical constraints of the unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP)

“An artificial interstellar object could potentially be a parent craft that releases many small probes during its close passage to Earth, an operational construct not too dissimilar from NASA missions,” the report read. “These ‘dandelion seeds’ could be separated from the parent craft by the tidal gravitational force of the Sun or by a maneuvering capability.”

They wrote that sky-scanning telescopes, like the James Webb Space Telescope, would miss the small objects. However, the deep space radar fence could detect the smaller objects from up to 36,000 km (approximately 22,400 miles).

The AARO was established in 2022 for the purpose of tracking object in the sky, water, and in space. They also track objects that have the ability to “move from one domain to the next.”

In 2005, Congress had tasked NASA to find 90% of all objects near earth larger than 140 meters. This resulted in the development of the Pan-STARRS telescopes.

In October 2017, the telescopes detected an object that was later named “Oumuamua,” which was cigar-shaped, and appeared to be flat. It had propelled away from the sun with no visible cometary trail, leading scientist to believe it was artificial.

According to NASA, Oumuamua was the “first confirmed object from another star to visit our solar system” and that it “had been wandering through the Milky Way, unattached to any star system.”

“With proper design, these tiny probes would reach the Earth or other solar system planets for exploration, as the parent craft passes by within a fraction of the Earth-Sun separation — just like ‘Oumuamua’ did,” the report read. “Astronomers would not be able to notice the spray of mini probes because they do not reflect enough sunlight for existing survey telescopes to notice them.”

The paper came a month after widespread scrutiny over the unidentified flying objects over the U.S. which included the Chinese spy balloon.