Pentagon, NATO add OAN Live to lineups

OAN Staff Chloe Hauxwell

11:55 AM – Thursday, July 3, 2025

One America News (OAN) is excited to announce that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has added its live feed to the organization’s broadcast lineup.

Pentagon staff are already able to stream OAN, as One America’s Chief Pentagon Correspondent Alexandra Ingersoll keeps viewers informed with daily live reports.

OAN thanks its viewers for their continued support as the network celebrates 12 years on July 4th.

