Pentagon has ‘Zero tolerance’ for military personnel celebrating or mocking Kirk’s assassination

View of a wreath laid by mourners outside the U.S. Embassy in Pretoria on September 11, 2025, following the fatal shooting of youth activist and influencer Charlie Kirk while speaking during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, United States. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:43 AM – Friday, September 12, 2025

The Pentagon announced that it is actively “tracking” any military personnel and civilian employees who celebrate or mock the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, and “will address” any such incidents.

31-year-old Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated on Wednesday, allegedly carried out by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who was turned in to authorities by family members.

“It is unacceptable for military personnel and Department of War civilians to celebrate or mock the assassination of a fellow American. The Department of War has zero tolerance for it,” stated Sean Parnell, chief Pentagon spokesman and senior advisor, in a Thursday X post. Advertisement

Department of War Secretary quoted Parnell’s post, adding: “We are tracking all these very closely — and will address, immediately. Completely unacceptable.”

Navy Secretary John C. Phelan also issued a post on the matter, revealing that he is “aware of posts displaying contempt toward a fellow American who was assassinated.”

“I want to be very clear: any uniformed or civilian employee of the Department of the Navy who acts in a manner that brings discredit upon the Department, the @USNavy or the [U.S. Marine Corps] will be dealt with swiftly and decisively,” Phelan added.

Several leftists have taken to social media to condemn Charlie Kirk after his death, with some even celebrating his assassination.

The prominent X account Libs of TikTok has been exposing public service workers—including teachers, city council members, and nurses—who have essentially justified Kirk’s assassination.

According to the account, which has over four million followers, a female nurse working at the University of Virginia Health System “made MULTIPLE posts online SMEARING Charlie Kirk and CELEBRATING his death.”

In one of the alleged posts, Mykaela Grevious, the nurse in question, announced that she “will NOT mourn a known white supremacist whose entire platform was built on inciting violence, didn’t believe in empathy, and fell victim to his disgusting ideologies.”

“He was not an innocent man. He was a disgusting, vile human being. No one should mourn the wicked,” she added, according to the Libs of TikTok post.

The university responded to the post, stating: “Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We will share this concern with our Human Resources department, but we cannot publicly share information about individual HR matters. These comments do not reflect the views of UVA Health.”

Additionally, President Donald Trump issued a peaceful message to Kirk’s supporters, urging them to respond in a nonviolent manner.

“He was an advocate of nonviolence. That’s the way I’d like to see people respond,” Trump stated.

A reporter asked the president if he was worried for his own safety following Kirk’s assassination, to which he responded, “Not really.”

“I’m really concerned for our country. We have a great country. We have a radical left group of lunatics out there, just absolute lunatics, and we’re going to get that problem solved,” said Trump. “I’m only concerned for the country.”

