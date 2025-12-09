Pentagon deploys new military AI platform, powered by Google’s Gemini

(L) Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) (R) A person holds a telephone displaying Google Gemini artificial intelligence logo. (Photo by VINCENT FEURAY/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins and Brooke Mallory

1:47 PM – Tuesday, December 9, 2025

A new U.S. military-focused artificial intelligence (AI) platform was announced on Tuesday by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

The Department of War (DoW) has launched a new generative AI platform, designed specifically for military personnel, civilian employees, and contractors, with the rollout aiming to equip DoW users with frontier AI capabilities to enhance efficiency, productivity, and combat readiness — with free training provided to build user confidence.

The Pentagon is the physical headquarters for the Department of War. Hegseth, as War Secretary, is President Donald Trump’s top advisor on defense matters, overseeing all military branches and operations.

In a video statement, Hegseth notes that GenAi.mil, powered by Google Gemini, is designed to give American military personnel direct access to AI tools to help “revolutionize the way we win.”

“The future of American warfare is here, and it’s spelled A.I.,” Hegseth stated. “As technologies advance, so do our adversaries. But here at the War Department, we are not sitting idly by.”

GenAI.mil empowers intelligent agentic workflows, unleashes experimentation, and ushers in a culture driven by AI that will dominate the digital battlefield for decades, according to the War Department.

Key Features of GenAI.mil

The platforms capabilities are focused on transforming workflow and accelerating complex tasks. Notable functions include:

Deep Research : Conducting fast in-dept research on any topic.

: Conducting fast in-dept research on any topic. Document Management : Summarizing policy handbooks, formatting documents, and extracting key terms from work statements are a few examples.

: Summarizing policy handbooks, formatting documents, and extracting key terms from work statements are a few examples. Analysis : Able to analyze video and imagery at lightening fast speeds.

: Able to analyze video and imagery at lightening fast speeds. Intelligent Workflows : AI processes that make decisions and take actions with minimal human involvment

: AI processes that make decisions and take actions with minimal human involvment Workflow Automation: Streamlining and automating irrelevant administrative tasks, simplifying personnel onboarding, and swift contracting processes.

In July, President Trump introduced a mandate to maximize the country’s level of AI technology “superiority.” In response to the directive, AI capabilities have reached all desktops in the Pentagon and at American military installations around the world.

Following the July mandate’s announcement, which prompted some complaints and fears regarding AI’s propensity toward “wokeness” and occasional inaccuracies, Trump assured that his administration would prohibit “woke” AI in the federal government.

The executive order (EO) states that federal agencies must prioritize AI that adheres to “Unbiased AI Principles,” emphasizing truth-seeking models that prioritize factual accuracy over ideological narratives. According to the EO, an AI cannot promote or embed “woke” elements, defined as progressive ideologies like DEI, critical race theory (CRT), transgender advocacy, or references to “misinformation” and “climate change” in unproven or biased ways.

“President Trump has mandated that we maintain global technological dominance through the widespread use of AI. Today, we deliver on that mandate. It is my honor to oversee the rollout of http://GenAI.mil, the @DeptofWar’s official AI platform, putting next-generation AI capabilities into the hands of 3 million military personnel, civilians, and contractors. AI is our next Manifest Destiny,” said Emil Michael, Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering.

Hegseth further emphasizes going “all-in” on AI, drawing heavily on innovations from the private tech sector, and integrating generative AI into everyday military routines.

“We are pushing all of our chips in on artificial intelligence as a fighting force. The Department is tapping into America’s commercial genius, and we’re embedding generative AI into our daily battle rhythm,” Hegseth continued. “AI tools present boundless opportunities to increase efficiency, and we are thrilled to witness AI’s future positive impact across the War Department.”

