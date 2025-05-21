Pentagon: $400M Qatari jet to become new Air Force One

(Background) U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One on May 12, 2025, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) / (R) Photo via: youtube.com/@spottiflight1967

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:51 PM – Wednesday, May 21, 2025

The Pentagon formally accepted a luxury aircraft from Qatar on Wednesday, which is slated for use as Air Force One under President Donald Trump’s administration.

“The secretary of defense has accepted a Boeing 747 from Qatar in accordance with all federal rules and regulations,” stated chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell.

“The Department of Defense will work to ensure proper security measures and functional-mission requirements are considered for an aircraft used to transport the president of the United States,” Parnell added. Advertisement

The $400 million Boeing 747-8, dubbed the “Flying Palace,” was gifted to the United States during President Trump’s recent visit to the Middle East.

The aircraft, formerly operated by the Qatari Royal Family, is poised to serve as the new Air Force One. This interim solution arises from delays experienced by Boeing in delivering a new presidential fleet—an initiative originally commissioned during Donald Trump’s first term.

Secretary of the U.S. Air Force Troy Meink is in charge of ensuring the new gifted luxury jet is up to security standards required for Air Force One.

“The secretary of defense has directed the Air Force to basically start planning to modify the aircraft,” Meink stated. “We are postured to do that.”

The plane represents one of the largest gifts that a U.S. president has accepted from a foreign nation, sparking debate as to whether the jet comes with “strings attached.”

Democrats like Senator Jack Reed (D-R.I.) have argued that the Qatari plane “would pose immense counterintelligence risks by granting a foreign nation potential access to sensitive systems and communications.” Reed called on the Pentagon inspector general to investigate the situation, characterizing it as a “brazen attempt to evade constitutional limitations on the acceptance of personal gifts from foreign governments without congressional approval.”

Despite criticism from Democrats, President Trump has defended the decision to accept the jet, stating: “They’re giving the United States Air Force a jet. Okay? And it’s a great thing.”

Trump also noted the necessity of the jet, due to Boeing’s inability to deliver on time.

“We’re very disappointed that it’s taking Boeing so long to build a new Air Force One,” Trump stated on Monday. “You know, we have an Air Force One that’s 40 years old. And if you take a look at that, compared to the new plane of the equivalent, you know, stature at the time, it’s not even the same ballgame.”

