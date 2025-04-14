Pennsylvania: Suspected Arsonist Identified In Firebombing Of Gov. Shapiro’s Home, ‘Troubling’ Online Presence Uncovered

(L) Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a press conference. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images) / (Center) Extensive fire damage to the Pennsylvania Governor’s Mansion and Gov. Josh Shapiro’s residence is seen. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images) / (R) Cody Balmer, 38. (Photo via: Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:16 PM – Monday, April 14, 2025

A suspect who was arrested this weekend in connection with the arsonist attack on Pennsylvania Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro’s residence reportedly shared disturbing images on social media that offered insight into his mental state.

38-year-old Cody Balmer was arrested on Sunday evening and he now faces charges of attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson, and aggravated assault for the 2am blaze at the Democrat’s residence — the Dauphin County district attorney announced.

Balmer turned himself in to the police.

“Last night at the Governor’s Residence, we experienced an attack not just on our family, but on the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Shapiro (D-Pa.) said in a statement on X. “This kind of violence has become far too common in our society, and it has to stop.”

While being interviewed by authorities, “Balmer admitted to harboring hatred towards Governor Shapiro.” Nevertheless, no “official” motive has been disclosed for the arson attack on the governor’s residence in Harrisburg — police noted.

During President Trump’s recent meeting with President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador, he was asked if he had heard of any potential motive for Balmer.

“No, I haven’t, but, the attacker was not a fan of Trump, I understand,” Trump stated. “Just from what I read and from what I’ve been told, the attacker basically wasn’t a fan of anybody’s. Probably just a whack job. And certainly a thing like that cannot be allowed to happen.”

Vice President JD Vance extended his condolences to the Democrat governor via a post on X.

In terms of his mental state, a Facebook account allegedly associated with Balmer, according to sources, contains a series of troubling posts, images, and at least one explicit incitement to violence.

38-year-old Balmer told police officers that he had planned to attack Shapiro with a hammer if he encountered him, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The accused arsonist had re-shared a post featuring an image of a flaming Molotov cocktail and the words: “Be the light you want to see in the world,” in June 2022. He also shared several leftist anti-government posts on his Facebook account. In an affidavit submitted to state police early on Monday, Balmer acknowledged that he used homemade Molotov cocktails he constructed from beer bottles and lawnmower fuel to start the fire. Balmer also acknowledged that someone could have been harmed and that the governor could have been home at the time of the incident.

Balmer’s home was foreclosed on last year, according to court documents on the case. “Balmer’s Harrisburg property was subject to a foreclosure,” stated the writ of execution issued by the Court of Common Pleas of Dauphin County. The sale was set to continue unless otherwise delayed or canceled by the sheriff’s office.

Balmer expressed far-left ideologies on social media in recent years, though he openly criticized both President Donald Trump and former Democrat President Joe Biden, according to his social media posts.

“Biden supporters shouldn’t exist,” he wrote in a Facebook post in January 2021. “Where were you his first run? Well aware of the trash he is. As for the second, still knew what scum he is. Now why did y’all forget? What, because he did?” “RIP Joe Biden… whoops that’s in May. #notmypresident,” he wrote in another post, while another read, “Knowing is half the battle.. the other half is extreme violence.”

Balmer shared a Facebook post supporting mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as rants slamming “toxic femininity.” He also posted other complaints regarding gas prices and how he supported rapper Kanye West’s presidential run.

“Every time I stop to get gas, I personally feel that we should have taken our chances with Kanye,” the post read. (Photo via: alleged Facebook profile of Cody Balmer)

