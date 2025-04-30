Pennsylvania: At Least 4 Dead, Nearly Half A Million Without Power Amid ‘Severe Storms’ In Pittsburgh

(Photo via: Mayor Ed Gainey)

2:00 PM – Wednesday, April 30, 2025

At least four people have died and approximately 400,000 people have been left without power across Western Pennsylvania, following massive storms.

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Public Safety stated that units were sent to the 1000 block of St. Martin Street to respond to reports of a man who was electrocuted by live wires. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the State College Police Department, they also received reports of another man who was electrocuted near a utility pole on University Drive. When crews arrived, they found a 22-year-old man who had encountered an active electric current while trying to put out a mulch fire. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Additionally, two other victims died in the Pittsburgh area in western Pennsylvania as well, according to Allegheny County officials. Details on their deaths have not yet been released to the press.

“This tragic incident occurred during a severe weather event hitting the State College area, resulting in damage to many trees and utility lines,” local police said in a statement. “Public works crews are working to remove debris, and FirstEnergy is working to restore power to the many customers affected by the mass outages in the Centre Region.”

According to FindEnergy.com, as of Wednesday morning, half a million consumers in the region were without electricity due to the heavy storms, with Pennsylvania suffering the most. The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department stated that they have also experienced 9-1-1 outages due to the extreme weather.

They continued, encouraging residents with phone issues to call their local police zone districts for assistance.

“A large swath of destructive wind damage was seen across our area as storms rolled through. In some locations, straight-line winds gusted over 80-90 mph, stronger than many of the smaller EF-0 & EF-1 tornadoes we typically see in this region, but for a much, much wider area,” meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh stated.

