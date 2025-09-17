Pennsylvania: 3 Officers fatally shot, 2 officers ‘in stable but critical condition’ after serving warrant

(Photo via: Pennsylvania state police — LIVE FEED from 9/17/25)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

3:59 PM – Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Five law enforcement officers were shot while serving a warrant in North Codorus Township, York County, Pennsylvania. As of 3:59 p.m. PT, three officers have succumbed to their injuries and two remain in stable but critical condition — according to local reports.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at around 2:00 p.m. ET at a residence on Haar Road.

The suspect, only described so far as a “crazed gunman,” opened fire on the officers. Initially, it was reported that the assailant turned the gun on himself. However, in the press briefing following the shooting, an official stated that he was shot by another officer.

The ambush prompted a massive emergency response, including medevac helicopters and a heavy police presence with approximately 30 vehicles securing the perimeter.

Local schools in the Spring Grove School District were also temporarily placed on lockdown as a precaution but resumed normal operations after receiving clearance from law enforcement.

Governor Josh Shapiro (D-Penn.) and Attorney General Dave Sunday (R-Penn.) responded swiftly, urging residents to follow law enforcement instructions.

The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) have been deployed to support local responders as well.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

