Pence: White House is focusing too much on vaccines

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence announces the Trump Administration’s plan to create the U.S. Space Force by 2020 during a speech at the Pentagon August 9, 2018 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:55 PM PT – Monday, November 21, 2022

Former Vice President Mike Pence discussed the mishandling of vaccine distribution from the Biden administration.

In an interview on Sunday, the 48th Vice President criticized the Biden administration for focusing on vaccines at the expense of developing therapeutic treatments.

Additionally, Pence touted the Trump administration’s efforts to reinvent testing thanks to American technologies. This resulted in tens of millions of people being tested a month.

Pence, who was a chairman in the Trump administration’s COVID-19 response said that investments on American therapeutic innovation was the best approach to handling the pandemic.

“The Biden administration focused exclusively on vaccines, our administration focused on empowering states to provide them with the supplies, countermeasure for nursing homes. Making sure that there are therapeutics available and distributed. There should have been an Operation Warp Speed on therapeutics. The Biden administration literally, literally, stopped the development of testing,” Pence said.

In the meantime, the White House has made a renewed push to promote the COVID vaccine, despite the current president declaring the pandemic was over.