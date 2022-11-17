Pence: There are better options than Trump in 2024

Former Vice President Mike Pence sits for an interview with the Associated Press, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:53 AM PT – Thursday, November 17, 2022

Mike Pence has announced that he will not support Donald Trump’s campaign for president in 2024.

When speaking to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Wednesday, Pence seemed to disapprove of a Donald Trump 2024 presidential bid. Additionally, Pence claimed that the Americans he’s spoken with do not want to return to the Trump administration’s economic policies.

“The American people are looking for new leadership,” Pence remarked. “Leadership that will unite our country around our highest ideals. Leadership that will reflect the civility and respect that most Americans have for one another. You know, once you get out of politics, you learn pretty quickly that while our politics is very divided, the American people actually get along pretty well every day, and treat each other with kindness and with decency and with respect.”

Pence, who disagreed with Trump’s claims of a stolen presidential election in 2020, has distanced himself from the 45th president since then.

Later in the interview, the former vice-president went on to claim that voters want a new face for leadership in this country and there will be better options in the 2024 presidential election than Trump.

“In the Republican Party, whether it’s as a candidate or simply a part of the cause, I, I think we’ll have better choices than my old running mate,” Pence said. “I think America longs to go back to the policies that were working for the American people. But I think it’s time for new leadership in this country that will bring us together around our highest ideals.”

Pence moved on to the nature of his relationship with President Trump in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. The former vice-president made the decision to confirm Joe Biden’s victory, despite protests from Trump and his supporters. In subsequent interviews, Pence has repeatedly stated that his actions were in compliance with the duties imparted to him in the Constitution.

“We parted amicably, as much as we could in the aftermath of those events,” the former vice president said. “We spoke from time to time after we both left office. But Jake, after the president rhetoric that he was using before that tragic day in January, criticizing me and others who had taken a stand for the Constitution of the United States, I just determined it was best to go our separate ways. And we have”.

In the meantime, Pence has been floated around as a potential candidate in the 2024 presidential election.