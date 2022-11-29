Pence defends Trump against anti-Semitism claims

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to guests at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:28 PM PT – Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Former Vice President Mike Pence defended 45th President Donald J. Trump by assuring that he is not anti-Semitic.

On Monday, Pence said that Trump should apologize for hosting Nick Fuentes at a dinner at his Mar-A-Lago estate last week.

Pence suggested better judgment should have been exercised in screening invites. However, he also pointed out that Trump’s daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren are Jewish.

Trump denied knowing who Fuentes, saying he was Kanye West’s guest.

On his podcast following the dinner, Fuentes, who has been condemned by many on the right, said he does not believe that Trump initially recognized him.