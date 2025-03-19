Pelosi Takes Shots At Schumer For Buckling Under GOP Pressure On Spending Bill

U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol February 14, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:14 PM – Wednesday, March 19, 2025

House Representative Nancy Pelosi recently took shots at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday after Schumer voted to confirm the GOP spending bill.

Advertisement

“I myself don’t give away anything for nothing,” Pelosi (D-Calif.) stated, airing her disagreement with Schumer (D-N.Y.). “I think that’s what happened the other day.”

Pelosi’s comments suggest that she believes Schumer caved to the GOP spending bill without receiving any compensation in return.

“We could have, in my view, perhaps, gotten them to agree to a third way,” Pelosi stated, going on to argue that the Senate Democrats could have fought harder to negotiate a bipartisan continuing resolution bill.

“They may not have agreed to it, but at least the public would have seen they’re not agreeing to it — and that then they would have been shutting (the) government down,” she added.

“Donald Trump and Elon Musk have offered Congress a false choice between a government shutdown or a blank check that makes a devastating assault on the well-being of working families across America.”

The bill was signed by the Senate on Friday to avoid a government shutdown. Schumer claimed that he supported the bill due to the “consequences” of a shutdown.

“While the Republican bill is very bad, the potential for a shutdown has consequences for America that are much much worse. For sure, the Republican bill is a terrible option,” he stated. “It is not a clean CR. It is deeply partisan. It doesn’t address far too many of this country’s needs, but I believe allowing Donald Trump to take even much more power in a government shutdown is a far worse option.”

“Unless Congress acts, the federal government will shut down tomorrow at midnight. I have said many times there are no winners in a government shutdown. But there are certainly victims: the most vulnerable Americans who rely on federal programs to feed their families to access medical care and to stay financially afloat,” Schumer added.

Pelosi isn’t the only House Democrat criticizing Schumer, as there have been growing calls for Schumer to take a more combative approach or step down as leader of the Senate.

On Tuesday at a town hall, Representative Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.) nodded her head “yes” after being asked whether Schumer should “retire or step down.”

Representative Glenn Ivey (D-Md.) also questioned Schumer’s leadership, stating: “I’ve got no personal beef with Schumer, I think he’s a talented guy, but for me the biggest question is: Is he going to do this again?”

“When this comes back up in six months, is he going to take the same approach or not? If he’s still on that track, I’m for moving on,” he added.

A Democrat who wished to remain anonymous told Axios that there “was a desire for generational change before this — you saw it in our House ranking member elections. Schumer is just fueling it.”

The anonymous individual added that House members have “very little say on Senate leadership,” which played a role in why most will decline to speak out against Schumer.

“The ones who do speak out will do it because of grassroots pressure, and I doubt that many of them will defend Schumer.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!