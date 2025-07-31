Pelosi squirms after Jake Tapper presses her on insider trading allegations: ‘Why do you have to read that?’

(Background) Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a rally. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Families Over Billionaires) / (R) Jake Tapper attends the Jake Tapper And Alex Thompson In Conversation With David Remnick: Original Sin. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:22 AM – Thursday, July 31, 2025

Democrat former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lashed out at CNN’s Jake Tapper on Wednesday, after he questioned her about the ongoing slew of insider trading allegations against her.

The incident occurred during an interview on “The Lead with Jake Tapper,” where Pelosi (D-Calif.) was questioned on President Donald Trump’s statements alleging that she made her fortune “by having inside information,” referencing stock trading.

“She made a fortune with her husband, and I think that’s disgraceful. Nancy Pelosi should be investigated because she has the highest return of anybody, practically in the history of Wall Street,” Trump said on Wednesday. Advertisement

Pelosi responded with visible frustration to Tapper’s line of questioning on Wednesday.

“Why do you have to read that? We’re here to talk about the 60th anniversary of Medicaid, that’s what I agreed to come to talk about,” she declared. Despite Pelosi’s adamant request to relent, Tapper pushed on, adding: “He accused you of insider trading. What’s your response to that?” “That’s ridiculous. In fact, I very much support the stop[ping] the trading of members of Congress. Not that I think anybody’s doing anything wrong. If they are, they are prosecuted, and they go to jail,” Pelosi responded. “I have no concern about the obvious investments that have been made over time. I’m not into it. My husband is, but it isn’t anything to do with anything insider. But the president has his own exposure, so he’s always projecting. He’s always projecting. And let’s not give him any more time on that, please,” she added.

Pelosi’s stock trading record has been so suspiciously successful that online users have created “Pelosi Tracker” accounts specifically to mimic her trades.

Last year, Pelosi was able to achieve a 54% gain, outperforming many prominent hedge funds while reportedly attracting over $350 million in copycat investments.

Additionally, Pelosi’s husband’s million-dollar investments in semiconductors in 2022 have been highlighted as alleged insider trading as well, since the investment occurred just days before Congress voted on a $52 million subsidy to the semiconductor industry.

