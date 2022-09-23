Pelosi fails to say whether Biden should run again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

UPDATED 9:12 AM PT –Friday, September 23, 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) commented on a possible Joe Biden re-election campaign.

When speaking to reporters Thursday, Pelosi was pressed about her thoughts on Biden’s 60 Minutes interview. During the interview, the president reiterated his intentions to run again in 2024.



The House Speaker refused to answer the question and instead praised Biden for his performance in the Oval Office. Pelosi went on to say that she would not divulge her thoughts on the issue.

“President Biden is the president of the United States, he did a great service to our country, he defeated Donald trump, let’s not forget that. Everything we care about, the air we breathe, the water we drink, the education for our children, jobs for their families, pensions for our seniors, any subject you can name. I’m not going into politics about whether the president should run.”

Pelosi’s statements come amid division among Democrats over Biden’s 2024 prospects.