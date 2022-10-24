Pelosi faces backlash over inflation comments after saying Democrats should change the subject

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:30 AM PT – Monday, October 24, 2022
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is facing backlash over her comments on inflation.
In an interview with CBS on Sunday, Pelosi (D-Calif.) was asked about how Democrats are trying to rally voters ahead of the midterm elections because of the record-high inflation under Democrat leadership.
She responded by saying Democrats need to “change the subject.”
Many criticized Pelosi’s comments, including House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Florida congressman Byron Donalds (R-Fla.). Donalds pointed out how inflation is severely affecting working and middle-class families.
Polls show that Inflation is a top issue for voters heading into the midterms.