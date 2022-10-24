Pelosi faces backlash over inflation comments after saying Democrats should change the subject

House Speaker, U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi smiles before a two-day summit of European parliaments’ speakers with the leaders of Ukraine, in Zagreb, Croatia, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (AP Photo)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is facing backlash over her comments on inflation.

In an interview with CBS on Sunday, Pelosi (D-Calif.) was asked about how Democrats are trying to rally voters ahead of the midterm elections because of the record-high inflation under Democrat leadership.



She responded by saying Democrats need to “change the subject.”

Many criticized Pelosi’s comments, including House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Florida congressman Byron Donalds (R-Fla.). Donalds pointed out how inflation is severely affecting working and middle-class families.

Polls show that Inflation is a top issue for voters heading into the midterms.