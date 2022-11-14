Pelosi: Biden has accomplished so much

U.S. President Joe Biden gathers with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA) after signing The PACT Act in the East Room of the White House August 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threw her support behind Joe Biden following the midterms.

Pelosi (D-Calif.) expressed optimism about the direction of the United States in light of this year’s midterm elections.

During an interview on ABC’s This Week on Sunday, Pelosi voiced her support of Joe Biden’s reelection campaign. This comes despite the Democrat party being split on Biden’s 2024 aspirations.

Additionally, she praised Biden’s economic policies, which have led the country into experiencing a 40-year high inflation with recession worries looming on the horizon.

Recent exit polls showed that over 46% of voters felt Biden’s policies were hurting the economy and over 73% were dissatisfied with the direction the country is going.

“Yes, I do,” Pelosi said. “President Biden has been a great president for our country. He has accomplished so much. Over 10 million jobs under his leadership, working with the private sector, of course. He has just done so many things that are so great we would need a lot more show to talk about it. He’s put money in people’s pockets, vaccines in their arms, children back to school, people back to work, for starters, creating 10 million jobs.”

Pelosi then went on to claim that Democrats are a unifying force in the country by “making many of their bills bipartisan.”

However, cooperation between the two parties has been limited to a small fraction of the GOP who have been labeled as RINOS by 45th President Donald Trump.

“Well, we have always been taking that step because we honor our oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, and that should be a unifying principle for us,” Pelosi stated. “Many of our bills, we worked very hard to make it bipartisan, bipartisan, bipartisan, and while the bills were bipartisan, the votes were not.”

The House Speaker ended her interview with a bizarre comparison between the elections and Las Vegas live performances. She said that this year’s midterms were a lounge act with the 2024 presidential election being the main event.

“The main event of it all is the Presidential (election),” Pelosi said. “As important as our races are, if we were in Las Vegas, we’re the lounge act, they’re the Presidential is the main event, and this will be a very important election, very dispositive of the direction our country will go in.”

In the meantime, Pelosi has floated the idea of retiring after a recent attack on her husband.