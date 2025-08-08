Pelosi announces effort to legalize child sex change hormones and procedures at ‘Nat’l Level’: ‘Really sad for trans kids to hear public policy’

US Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, looks on during a press conference on the steps of the US Capitol after the Senate passed the “Big Beautiful Bill Act” in Washington, DC, on July 2, 2025. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack and Brooke Mallory

4:24 PM – Friday, August 8, 2025

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has affirmed that she and her team are actively “advocating” for the well-being of “trans kids” — arguing that hormone therapy and surgical interventions are essential to their overall well-being and happiness.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Pelosi emphasized that the legalization of sex change operations for minors, referred to by her as “gender-affirming care,” is a matter she is “working on at a national level.”

She proudly noted that the exterior of her office is adorned with the pink, white, and blue stripes, representing the transgender pride flag.

“It sends a terrible message to trans kids,” Pelosi remarked. “It’s really sad for trans kids to hear public policy.”

In her remarks, she also acknowledged the opposition from Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill who contest the provision of medical transitions for impressionable and gender dysphoric minors.

During the president’s second term, the Trump administration adopted a firm position on gender dysphoria in children, aiming to protect minors from irreversible medical interventions that may have permanent consequences, particularly in cases where gender dysphoria might later diminish or resolve.

Numerous instances of individuals who have “detransitioned” are frequently cited by conservatives as illustrative examples.

On January 28th, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order called “Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation,” which outlined several provisions to restrict the mutilation of children under the age of 19.

In response, Kaiser Permanente announced in July that it would pause sex change surgeries for patients under 19 beginning on August 29th.

Meanwhile, the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., has also since announced that it will no longer provide gender-transition-related medications or procedures. The hospital cited “escalating legal and regulatory risks” as the reason for discontinuing its “gender-affirming” care services, effective August 30, 2025. However, the hospital also emphasized that mental health and other support services for LGBTQ minor patients will remain available.

Democrat-led states have also filed lawsuits against President Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and the Justice Department for threatening providers of “gender-affirming care” with “baseless criminal charges.”

The states pursuing legal action include: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin.

