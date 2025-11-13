Paychecks to federal employees expected to resume over the weekend

U.S. President Donald Trump signs the bill package to re-open the federal government in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 12, 2025. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

10:36 AM – Thursday, November 13, 2025

Paychecks to federal employees are expected to resume beginning this Saturday, as the longest government shutdown ever recorded in United States history comes to a close, according to a new report.

According to a memo first reviewed by Semafor­ on Wednesday, the Trump administration outlined an agency-by-agency plan to dole out back pay to hundreds of thousands of employees who experienced gaps in compensation during the 43-day lapse in federal funding.

Payments should start going out this weekend, according to the document, with the goal of completing the first round by Wednesday, November 19th.

Back pay for about 12,400 workers at the General Services Administration (GSA) and the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) is scheduled to be processed on Saturday, November 15th.

Department of Energy (DOE), Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the Army, and other civilian War Department workers are set to receive pay, including overtime and hazard pay, on Sunday.

Advertisement

More than 150 personnel from the Department of Education (ED), State Department (DOS), Department of the Interior (DOI), Transportation Department (DOT), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), National Science Foundation, Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the Social Security Administration (SSA) should see paychecks on Monday as well.

Many agency employees will be receiving missed wages from October 1st through November 1st in the first installment, with the remaining missed pay going out in later checks.

The departments of Agriculture (USDA), Homeland Security (DHS), Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Justice (DOJ), Labor (DOL) and Treasury (TREAS), as well as the Small Business Administration (SBA) should have back pay fully processed by November 19th.

The White House has urged government agencies to move “expeditiously and accurately” to get employees properly compensated.

The Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019 requires agencies to provide back pay as soon as possible when funding is restored to the government.

President Donald Trump signed the stopgap bill to reopen the government on Wednesday night after final approval from Congress. The bill should fund operations through January 30th.

Democrats voted 14 times against the proposed budget bill throughout the shutdown, prolonging the lapse in funding to demand Obamacare subsidies be extended before they expire at the end of the year. Republicans kept the issue separate, agreeing to vote on the subsidies before the end of the year.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!