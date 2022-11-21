Paul Ryan blames Trump for underwhelming midterms

Paul Ryan (R-WI) delivers a farewell address in the Great Hall of the Library of Congress Jefferson Building on Capitol Hill December 19, 2018 in Washington, DC. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

November 21, 2022

The last Republican to hold Speakership in the House, Paul Ryan, weighed in on the midterms and what he looks ahead to in 2024. The Republican spoke out against 45th President Donald Trump. He also made it clear why he doesn’t want him back in the White House.

During an interview with ABC on Sunday, Ryan (R-Wis.) blamed the underwhelming midterm results on Trump. The 54th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives cited the “Trump factor” and emphasized the performance gap between Trump-backed Republicans and non-Trump Republicans.

He is of the opinion that there were several races where an establishment Republican could have won where a Trump candidate lost. He believes that there are many excellent conservatives who are more than capable of not only serving in politics as excellent conservatives, but also capable of winning elections.

Ryan went on the tout the achievements of the Trump Administration, saying that he will always be proud of the work he did with Trump but he doesn’t believe a Trump nomination in 2024 would be good for Republicans.

“I was not a ‘never Trumper,’” Ryan said. “I governed with him, and I am very proud of those days. I am proud of the accomplishments of the tax reform, deregulation, criminal justice reform. I am really excited about the judges we got on the bench, not just the Supreme Court but throughout the judiciary. But I am a ‘Never-Again-Trumper.’ Why? Because I want to win. And we lose with Trump.”

Ryan denied any future plans to run for president. However, he hopes the GOP will consolidate around someone forged in the primary process that is capable of winning the general election.