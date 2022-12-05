Paul Pelosi makes first public appearance since attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and her husband Paul Pelosi attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

UPDATED 4:36 PM PT – Monday, December 5, 2022

Paul Pelosi has appeared in public for the first time since being attacked in his California home.

Mr. Pelosi and his wife House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) attended the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington D.C on Sunday night. Their appearances come more than a month after the incident. At the event Pelosi was seen wearing a hat and a single glove.

Other delegates who attended the event included President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

The 82-year-old has been recovering from a skull fracture and other injuries he suffered during October’s hammer attack in San Francisco.

In a conference last week, Nancy Pelosi, who recently announced her resignation from Democratic leadership, reported that her husband’s recovery is “coming along.”

David DePape, the suspect in that attack, has pled not guilty to attempted murder and other state-level charges. The state charges could result in a life sentence. The federal charges could result in penalties of up to 30 and 20 years, respectively.