Patel to field questions at Senate hearings following developments in Charlie Kirk investigation

Kash Patel, U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf and Brooke Mallory

4:57 PM – Monday, September 15, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel is set to field questions before the Senate and House Judiciary committees on Tuesday — facing inquiries about the Charlie Kirk shooting investigation, internal FBI conduct and more.

Authorities have since confirmed that the Kirk investigation is still active — with authorities gathering evidence and assessing an official motive.

Patel’s hearing comes less than a week after the assassination of the conservative commentator, who was fatally shot in the neck while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University (UVU) last Wednesday.

Patel has faced ongoing criticism over his handling of Kirk’s death, especially after initially indicating that “the subject for the horrific shooting” was arrested, before issuing a follow-up post revealing that the real suspect was still on the loose.

“The subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody,” Patel wrote at the time, before issuing a separate later post, correcting himself by explaining that the individual was “released after an interrogation by law enforcement.”

Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon is one notable political figure who criticized the FBI’s work after the sole suspect, Tyler Robinson, 22, was taken into custody on Friday. Additionally, Christopher Rufo, a conservative Senior Fellow at the Manhattan Institute and GOP strategist, posted on X that “it [is] time for Republicans to assess whether Kash Patel is the right man to run the FBI.”

How The Suspect Was Discovered:

Robinson’s father recognized him in photos released by law enforcement.

The father confronted him and encouraged him to surrender.

Robinson resisted turning himself in at first, and reports have stated that he even threatened self-harm rather than surrendering.

Eventually, with involvement of his family and a youth pastor who contacted authorities, he was taken into custody.

“It appears the kid had said something to the family, the family confronted him, and the family turned him in. I’m not seeing the great law enforcement work,” Steve Bannon said. “They all came together, I got that. But this was not great law enforcement work.”

Bannon has also questioned why Patel flew out to Utah to speak at a local press conference without providing details about the shooter or the overall timeline of the shooting, as well as the subsequent investigation.

“I don’t know why Kash flew out there, you know, thousands of miles, to give us, ‘Hey, working partnerships and our great partnership in Utah’ — OK, got that,” Bannon added.

In the comedy world, Right-leaning comedian and podcaster Tim Dillon criticized Patel by sarcastically joking that he doesn’t believe Patel’s FBI would be able to successfully investigate a missing DoorDash delivery — in light of the perceived “fumble” during the initial steps of the Robinson investigation.

“If I had a dispute with DoorDash and Kash Patel was investigating it, would I get the credit?” Dillon asked in a recent podcast episode. “I imagine I would not. I imagine if there was a discrepancy on a DoorDash order, the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kash Patel, would not be able to secure my credit of $11.90.” “The guy that did this to Charlie, his parents turned him in. I mean, what could Kash Patel run? This is kind of an interesting question. What organization could Kash Patel run credibly? I don’t know,” Dillon added.

Meanwhile, Patel responded to the criticism in a Monday interview on Fox News, maintaining that he had “no regrets” about the way he handled the public updates. He argued that all the updates were posted to provide the American public with transparency.

“I stated in that message that we had a subject and that we were going to interview him and we did and he was released,” Patel stated. “Could I have worded it a little better in the heat of the moment? Sure. But do I regret putting it out? Absolutely not.” “I was telling the world what the FBI was doing as we were doing it,” he added. “I challenge anyone out there to find a director who has been more transparent and more willing to work with the media with high profile cases or any cases that the FBI is handling than we have been under my leadership.”

Before the Senate and House Judiciary committees on Tuesday, Patel is also expected to answer questions regarding the release of information pertaining to the now-deceased child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

