Patel: ‘Subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement’

(Background) FBI Director Kash Patel delivers remarks during a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) / (R) Screenshot of Kash Patel tweet.

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:03 PM – Wednesday, September 10, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel has confirmed that the one “subject in custody” related to the shooting of conservative speaker Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University (UVU) was released after an interrogation by law enforcement.

Initially, an older man wearing a blue shirt was detained near the scene, but authorities later clarified that he was not involved in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and no new suspects have been identified.

The assassination occurred during Kirk’s “American Comeback Tour” event on Wednesday, when a single gunshot struck him in the neck. After being shot, he was rushed to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.

A number of law enforcement agencies are still investigating the incident, and updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

