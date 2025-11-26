Patel pledges justice for National Guardsmen shot in D.C., calls them ‘brave warriors’

FBI Director Kash Patel, Executive Assistant Chief of the Washington Metropolitan Police Department Jeffery Carroll and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser speak to the media following the shooting of two National Guard soldiers near the White House on November 26, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

6:36 PM – Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Following the “targeted ambush” shootings of two West Virginia National Guardsmen, FBI Director Kash Patel addressed the shooting at a press conference, calling the Guardsmen “heroes” and “brave warriors” for protecting the capital.

He also described the attack as a “heinous act of violence” and explicitly pledged to bring those responsible to justice, declaring that the FBI would investigate with federal partners to prosecute at the federal level as an assault on a federal officer.

Patel also called for public prayers for the victims and their families.

President Donald Trump and other officials, such as GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson, also echoed praise for the Guardsmen’s “heroic work.”

FBI Director Kash Patel has vowed to deliver justice to “anyone responsible” for the midday shooting that left two National Guard troops in critical condition.

During a press conference mere hours after the Wednesday shooting, Patel, alongside D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Jeffery Carroll and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, spoke to reporters and revealed even more details about the gruesome ambush-style attack.

However, no specific motive has been revealed yet.

Mayor Bowser (D-D.C.) stated that the suspect was a “lone gunman” and that as of now, it’s not believed that he had any accomplices. She also asked the community to send their prayers to the injured National Guardsmen.

When Patel took the microphone, he emphasized that the perpetrators of the “heinous act” would be brought to justice. The FBI director explained that his team would throw every available resource at the investigation and would not hold anything back or give the public less than the full effort they deserve.

“Since this is an assault on a federal law enforcement officer, this will be treated at the federal level as an assault on a federal law enforcement officer,” Patel said. “The FBI will lead out on that mission with our interagency partners to include the Department of Homeland Security, Secret Service, ATF, DEA, and we’re thankful for the mayor’s assistance in this matter.”

