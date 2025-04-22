Patel: Illegal Alien Living In Calif. Who Is Wanted In India On Terrorism Charges Has Been Arrested

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be FBI Director, Kash Patel arrives for a meeting with Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on December 11, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:21 PM – Tuesday, April 22, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel announced the capture of an illegal alien from India who was wanted in his home country for his connection to terrorist activities.

The illegal alien who was arrested, Harpreet Singh, was wanted in India in connection with terrorism charges stemming from a grenade attack that targeted a retired police officer in Chandigarh in September.

Singh was recently arrested in Sacramento, California, by the FBI and the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) — which was aided with intelligence by Indian law enforcement.

“Harpreet Singh, an alleged terrorist who had illegally entered the U.S., was arrested by the FBI & ERO in Sacramento. Agents from the FBI’s Legal Attaché office in New Delhi, India, informed Sacramento that Singh was wanted in connection with multiple terror attacks across Punjab, India. Singh is suspected to have collaborated with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Khalistani terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). He had been evading capture by using untraceable burner phones and encrypted applications. This case reinforces the importance of international cooperation in apprehending those who threaten global security,” FBI’s Sacramento division stated on Facebook.

India’s National Investigation Agency announced a cash reward for the capture of Singh, as Indian law enforcement officials stated that he was also responsible for “orchestrating targeted killings, grenade attacks on police establishments, and extortion.”

According to Punjab authorities, Singh was a “key operative” of Babbar Khalsa, a Khalistani terrorist organization, and a “close associate” of the Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Rinda.

Patel announced the arrest on X. He explained that the FBI believes Singh had also been planning an attack on a number of U.S. police stations, in addition to those in India.

“CAPTURED: HARPREET SINGH, part of an alleged foreign terrorist gang here illegally in the United States, who we believe was involved in planning multiple attacks on police stations both in India and the United States,” Patel wrote.

“@FBISacramento conducted the investigation coordinating with our partners locally as well as in India. Excellent work from all, and justice will be done. The FBI will continue finding those who perpetrate violence — no matter where they are,” Patel added.

The multi-agency effort to arrest Singh indicates increased cooperation between federal law enforcement agencies in the two countries since the beginning of President Donald Trump’s second term.

Additionally, another Indian national accused of plotting terror attacks in 2008, Tahawwur Rana, was also deported back to India earlier this month.

