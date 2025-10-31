Patel: FBI ‘thwarted potential terrorist attack’ in Michigan planned for Halloween weekend

Members of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force search a home in Dearborn, Michigan, on October 31, 2025. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:04 AM – Friday, October 31, 2025

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel announced that the bureau “thwarted a potential terrorist attack” in Michigan on Halloween day, stopping an alleged plot to carry out a “violent attack over Halloween weekend.”

Patel issued the announcement in a Friday morning X post, writing, “This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend. More details to come.”

“Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland,” Patel’s announcement concluded.

According to an NBC News report citing four senior law enforcement officials familiar with the case, the FBI in Detroit arrested a group of “young individuals” on Friday who were allegedly plotting an attack with some potential reference to Halloween.

The report went on to state that the group arrested may have been connected to foreign extremist groups without providing further details, according to the law enforcement officials.

“This is what real law enforcement looks like — proactive, relentless, and focused on saving lives,” FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino told Fox News.

“Our agents and partners in Michigan acted fast, followed the evidence, and stopped a threat before anyone got hurt. Under the leadership of Director Patel and the watch of this FBI, America is a safer place,” he continued.

The NBC News report also cited a federal law enforcement source, stating that the arrests occurred in Dearborn and Inkster, while adding that federal agents were monitoring the group for “several days” prior to the arrests to ensure that they would not carry out an attack.

The Dearborn Police Department issued a Facebook post confirming FBI activity in the area on Friday, writing, “The Dearborn Police Department has been made aware that the FBI conducted operations in the City of Dearborn earlier this morning.”

“We want to assure our residents that there is no threat to the community at this time,” the department added.

