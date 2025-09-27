Patel blasts media for politicizing Comey investigation

FBI Director Kash Patel testifies before the House Judiciary Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on September 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

8:45 AM – Saturday, September 27, 2025

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel pushed back on those who oppose former FBI Director James Comey’s indictment.

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Thursday that a federal grand jury indicted the former FBI head on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice related to his investigation into a purported scheme by President Donald Trump to collude with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

“No one is above the law,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi in a statement. “Today’s indictment reflects this Department of Justice’s commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people. We will follow the facts in this case.” “For far too long, previous corrupt leadership and their enablers weaponized federal law enforcement, damaging once proud institutions and severely eroding public trust. Every day, we continue the fight to earn that trust back, and under my leadership, this FBI will confront the problem head-on. Nowhere was this politicization of law enforcement more blatant than during the Russiagate hoax, a disgraceful chapter in history we continue to investigate and expose. Everyone, especially those in positions of power, will be held to account – no matter their perch. No one is above the law,” Patel said.

Despite the decision being made by a court in Alexandria, Virginia, it was met with criticism from those on the left who see it as an abuse of power on Trump’s part.

Advertisement

“In my almost six years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, I never witnessed such a blatant abuse of the department. The DOJ is now little more than an arm of the president’s retribution campaign,” said Senator Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).

Comey’s son-in-law, Troy Edwards, put in his resignation as a federal prosecutor for the national security division at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia shortly after the indictment, according to two sources who spoke to NBC News.

Patel responded to the backlash on X on Friday.

“Career FBI agents, intel analysts, and staff led the investigation into Comey and others. They called the balls and strikes and will continue to do so. The wildly false accusations attacking this FBI for the politicization of law enforcement comes from the same bankrupt media that sold the world on Russia Gate- it’s hypocrisy on steroids. Their baseless objections tell us now, more than ever, that we are precisely over the target and will remain on mission until completion.” He wrote.

President Trump, who fired Comey in his first year in office, was asked on Thursday about the potential indictment, considering the five-year deadline was fast approaching to bring criminal charges against the Obama-appointee.

“I think I’d be allowed to get involved if I want, but I don’t really choose to do so,” Trump told reporters. “I can only say that Comey is a bad person. He’s a sick person.”

Comey has been a Trump critic since he was let go in 2017, calling the president “unethical” and “untethered to truth” in his 2018 publication, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership.” After news broke of the charges against him, Comey made a statement that his “heart is broken for the Department of Justice.”

“An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law,” said the DOJ.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!