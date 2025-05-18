Patel Announces Imminent Release Of Newly Discovered ‘Russiagate’ Hoax Documents, Slams Former FBI Officials

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:13 PM – Sunday, May 18, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel announced the imminent release of “truckloads” of documents pertaining to the Trump-Russia collusion hoax to provide a “wave of transparency” to the American public.

Patel, alongside FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, condemned the former leaders of the FBI while arguing that they attempted to “rig a Presidential election, and then lied about it to hide the truth.”

“We’re now here to clean it up and the American people are about to see a wave of transparency,” Patel wrote in an X post. Advertisement

Patel’s comments came during an interview with Fox News‘ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, where he revealed that new information pertaining to “Russiagate” was discovered last week, accusing the previous leaders of the bureau of withholding and intentionally concealing key documents.

“I was the lead ‘Russiagate’ investigator for the House Intelligence Committee, and I’ve been on both your shows in a prior life talking about it, and I’m telling you and the American public that we have now found material and information and people who wanted to hide it from the world since we got in these seats,” Patel stated. “We are trying to do it in a fashion where not only are we informing the American public about what happened, but we can have accountability for it, and that takes a little bit more time.” “Just give us about a week or two,” Patel continued, inferring that major documents surrounding the FBI’s investigation into Trump’s now-debunked collusion with Russia known as “Crossfire Hurricane” will be released soon.

Patel alleged that prior FBI leadership intentionally manipulated the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) in order to conceal critical documentation pertaining to Crossfire Hurricane.

“They bastardised the process, they withheld and hid documentation and put it in rooms where people weren’t supposed to look,” he stated. “That’s what broke the FBI. And then, when they were caught, they lied about it.”

Patel named former FBI officials James Comey, Andrew McCabe, and Peter Strzok as notable bad actors in prior FBI leadership who “intentionally failed the American public” by allegedly lying to federal courts and hiding evidence to cover up the rigging of the 2016 election.

“They said the FBI was the most storied institution for law enforcement, and it was, and it will be again very soon.”

Additionally, Patel also pointed to the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

“The FBI hijacked the constitutional responsibility of the Department of Justice and the Attorney General, and James Comey and others specifically decided what cases to prosecute and not prosecute. Don’t believe me? Go to the videotape in the Hillary Clinton investigation,” Patel stated. “We don’t decide prosecutions, and neither does any agent or intel analyst. We have great partners under Attorney General Bondi. We work with them and discuss the matter with them, but the prosecutorial decision is with them,” he added.

