Paris Hilton backs bill to fight AI-generated porn online

7:02 PM – Thursday, January 22, 2026

Paris Hilton is backing a bipartisan bill aimed at combating AI-generated deepfake pornography.

On Thursday, Hilton spoke out on Capitol Hill to show her support for the Defiance Act. The bill’s lead sponsors are Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Laurel Lee (R-Fla.).

The legislation allows victims of deepfake pornography to seek justice and file lawsuits against offenders. The legislation also holds creators and distributors of such content accountable, with fines and potential criminal penalties.

The act is aimed at combating the growing misuse of digitally manipulated sexual material.

Hilton recounted her experience at 19-years old when an inappropriate video of her was shared online.

“When I was 19 years old, a private intimate video of me was shared with the world without my consent,” the heiress stated. “People called it a scandal. It wasn’t. It was abuse” “There were no laws at the time to protect me,” she continued. “There weren’t even words for what had been done to me. The internet was still new, and so was the cruelty that came with it.” “Today, what happened to me then is happening now to millions of women and girls in a new and more terrifying way,” Hilton added. “Before someone had to betray your trust and steal something real. Now, all it takes is a computer and a stranger’s imagination. Deepfake pornography has become an epidemic.”

The bill is the latest congressional effort to curb AI abuse, following last year’s Take It Down Act championed by First Lady Melania Trump and signed into law by President Donald Trump.

