Paramount agrees to settle Trump’s ’60 Minutes’ lawsuit for $16M, promises to ‘release transcripts of future interviews of presidential candidates’

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:39 PM – Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Paramount has agreed to a $16 million settlement in response to a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump concerning the editing of CBS’ “60 Minutes” interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris, who was running as the 2024 Democrat presidential nominee at the time.

According to statements provided to the press, Paramount indicated that the money will go toward funding Trump’s future presidential library, rather than going to the president himself.

The company also noted that the settlement “did not include an apology.”

Trump’s attorney argued that the 47th president endured “mental anguish” as a result of CBS News’ handling of the interview footage — as the network had been accused of editing their footage in a way that purposely made Harris sound more eloquent and less befuddled or scatterbrained.

Under the settlement, which was reached with assistance from a mediator, Paramount has also agreed that “60 Minutes” will release transcripts of future interviews of U.S. presidential candidates, “subject to redactions as required for legal and national security concerns,” from this point forward, according to CBS News.

Trump, who declined an interview request from “60 Minutes” during his 2024 campaign, highlighted the program’s editing of footage in which Harris appeared to give two different answers to the same question posed by correspondent Bill Whitaker.

The two responses were seemingly accidentally aired separately—one on “60 Minutes” and the other earlier that day on “Face the Nation.”

CBS later defended the purported mishap by arguing that the two Harris responses were actually taken from her long-winded remarks — being cut short for clarity and conciseness.

Nonetheless, Trump’s attorney, Edward Andrew Paltzik, still maintained that the editing prompted voter confusion and inflicted “mental anguish” for Trump.

CBS News President, CEO Wendy McMahon and “60 Minutes” executive producer Bill Owens—both of whom opposed settling the lawsuit—have resigned in recent weeks.

