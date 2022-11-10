Pa. state lawmaker wins re-election after death

Voters cast their ballots at the Arts and Crafts Holdings polling location on November 8, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. After months of candidates campaigning, Americans are voting in the midterm elections to decide close races across the nation. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

UPDATED 5:58 PM PT – Thursday, November 10, 2022

Pennsylvania elects a state-representative who died last month.

Voters in the Keystone State re-elected Democrat Tony DeLuca this week, despite the fact that he passed away from lymphoma on October 9th.

Pennsylvania House Democrats announced DeLuca’s re-election in a tweet on Tuesday. There, they noted that they were saddened by his death, but were proud to see voters’ commitment to his Democrat values.

DeLuca, who was Pennsylvania’s longest-serving state representative, won 85% of the vote. By the time he died, it was too late to change the ballot or to put forth another Democrat candidate to take over his spot.

His seat will be filled following a special election which will “likely happen” in early spring.