Pa. Gubernatorial candidate Mastriano concedes

Republican candidate for Pennsylvania Governor Doug Mastriano addresses the media after a rally at Spooky Nook Sports Complex on October 29, 2022 in Manheim, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:47 PM PT – Monday, November 14, 2022

Doug Mastriano has officially conceded the Pennsylvania gubernatorial race five days after the election was called.

On Saturday via Twitter, Mastriano posted a letter thanking his wife and supporters in his race against Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

He said that despite the race not going the way he had hoped, he is grateful for the 2.2 million Pennsylvanians who had voted for him.

Mastriano went on to say that freedom is never easily won and that moving forward, he pledges to work on election reform.