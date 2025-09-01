Over 800 Dead, 1K injured after 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

Afghan volunteers and Taliban security personnel work to move injured people near a military helicopter following earthquakes in the Mazar Dara village of Nurgal, a district of the Kunar Province, in Eastern Afghanistan, on September 1, 2025. (Photo by Wakil Kohsar / AFP) (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

1:28 PM – Monday, September 1, 2025

Over 800 people have died and more than 1,300 others have been injured in Afghanistan following a 6.0-magnitude earthquake.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred on Sunday at around midnight local time, striking 17 miles from the eastern city of Jalalabad, near the border with Pakistan.

Afghan Public Health Ministry spokesperson Sharafat Zaman stated that because the earthquake hit a remote mountainous area, it will take time to get the exact information about human losses and damage to the infrastructure.”

“We have launched a massive rescue operation and mobilized hundreds of people to help people in the affected areas,” Zaman said.

Zaman went on to call for international aid as rescuers combed through collapsed homes for survivors.

The ministry said that 1,000 injured people had been evacuated and admitted to hospitals.

Secretary-General António Guterres said in a post on X that a United Nations team has been mobilized.

Several United Nations institutions, including the Children’s Fund, the World Health Organization, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, and the International Organization for Migration, said that they were giving immediate assistance.

