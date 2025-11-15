Over 20 protesters arrested for injuring 4 police officers near ICE facility

(Background) A group of local police officers watch as demonstrators gather in the “free speech zone” outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing and detention facility on October 31, 2025, in Broadview, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Kelter Davis/Getty Images) / (R) Screen grab of protesters outside of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Broadview, Illinois, on Friday, November 14th, 2025.

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

7:56 AM – Saturday, November 15, 2025

Several violent protesters were arrested after contending with United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, resulting in multiple injuries.

According to authorities, on Friday, 21 demonstrators, including 12 men and nine women, were arrested after blocking traffic and refusing to disperse outside of an ICE facility in the suburban city of Broadview, about 12 miles from Chicago.

Nearly 50 protesters contravened a concrete barrier around a designated demonstration zone, encroaching on a street leading directly to the ICE processing center.

The Cook County Sheriff’s office reported four injured police officers, three of whom were transported to a local hospital for treatment, after attempting to usher the demonstrators back to the protest area. The injured group included two Broadview police officers, a Cook County sheriff’s deputy and an Illinois state trooper. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

A crowd of protesters had gathered around the facility, as they had every Friday morning for months, according to NewsNation, to demonstrate against the increased law enforcement presence in Illinois as part of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)’s “Operation Midway Blitz,” which began on September 8th.

Advertisement

Protesters held signs that read “Protest Is Patriotic” and “God Demands Freedom,” as well as some shaped like butterflies. The chaos seemed to have died down by Friday afternoon.

There were also counter-protesters present in the area.

Those taken into custody during the scuffle, aged 25 to 69, were charged with obstruction and disorderly conduct, according to officials. They were reportedly taken to the Broadview ICE Processing Facility.

When asked about the incident on Friday, White House Border Czar Tom Homan told reporters outside the White House, “Have at it, but don’t cross the line.”

This week, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Cummings ruled that more than 300 Illinois ICE detainees were to be released.

Friday marked the DHS’s deadline to provide details on the flight risk and current status of 615 individuals allegedly taken into custody without a warrant this year. By Wednesday, November 19th, the department is ordered to submit status reports on those individuals, and by Friday, November 21st, the department must release 313 people detained in violation of the Castañon Nava settlement, which bars warrantless arrests.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!