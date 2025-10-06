Oregon: Portland DA drops charges against conservative influencer Nick Sortor after attack near ICE facility

Protesters engage a vehicle that drove into the crowd outside of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building on September 28, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:40 PM – Monday, October 6, 2025

Portland prosecutors decided not to pursue criminal charges against conservative influencer Nick Sortor, who was arrested last week in Oregon at a protest outside of a local Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility.

The conservative commentator was initially charged with second-degree disorderly conduct after being caught in the midst of several fights that erupted just before 11:20 p.m. last Thursday.

“After a careful review of the investigation, including reports and video, we do not believe the crime of disorderly conduct can be proven against Mr. Sortor beyond a reasonable doubt,” the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced, adding that it was determined that Sortor’s actions were defensive in nature.

However, the two other unnamed individuals arrested at the scene, similarly facing disorderly conduct charges, will still be charged.

“Free speech does not include the freedom to commit crimes. It does not matter if an individual is expressing ideology from the left, right, or center. What matters is whether or not there is evidence to prove a crime was committed,” stated District Attorney Nathan Vasquez.

According to a memo released on Monday, Sortor had been recording footage outside the ICE facility when an individual dressed in all black aggressively confronted him, appearing to recognize the online personality. Another individual had also pushed him with an umbrella, and others swung an object at him as he attempted to get away — police stated.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt expressed her outrage over the incident following Sortor’s arrest.

“Just last night, we saw an extremely troubling incident where conservative journalist Nick Sortor was captured on video being taken into custody by the Portland police after he was ambushed by antifa, and was defending himself from these assaults. But instead of arresting these violent mob members night after night after night, who are ravaging this community, the police arrested a journalist who was there trying to document the chaos,” Leavitt stated. “This incident is part of a troubling trend in Portland where left-wing mobs believe they get to decide who can visit and live in their city. It is not their city, it is the American people’s city, and President Trump is going to restore that.” “I just spoke with the president about this, and he has directed his team here at the White House to begin reviewing aid that can potentially be cut in Portland. We will not fund states that allow anarchy. There will also be an additional surge of federal resources to Portland immediately, including enhanced [Customs and Border Protection] and ICE resources. Law and order will prevail, and President Trump will make sure of it,” she added.

Additionally, Sortor also released video footage of a separate incident on Sunday, along with the caption: “I was ONCE AGAIN attacked by Antifa thugs simply for walking down the public sidewalk near ICE Portland. They ripped my American flag—the one I saved from being burned—out of my hands, but I was able to recover it. LIBERATE PORTLAND, 47!”

