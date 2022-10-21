Oprah Winfrey appears at virtual event for Stacey Abrams

Oprah Winfrey and Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams greet the audience during a town hall style event at the Cobb Civic Center on November 1, 2018 in Marietta, Georgia. Winfrey travelled to Georgia to campaign with Abrams ahead of the mid-term election. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

Celebrity entrepreneur Oprah Winfrey is using her considerable influence to entice people to vote blue in the state of Georgia.

On Thursday, Winfrey appeared at a virtual campaign event hosted by Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. There, the pair and discussed a variety of topics including abortion, gun control and education.



However, Winfrey expressed displeasure about what she describes as a lack of voter enthusiasm in the state.

“And yet, in spite of so many people not having what they need for just basic survival needs, in terms of health care and other economics, there is this lethargy around voting,” Winfrey said. “It is like, I understand the pandemic wore everybody out and people are exhausted from all of the craziness and the politics and the lies.”

This was not the first time that Winfrey has promoted Abrams. In 2018, the celebrity entrepreneur attempted to bolster support for the Democrat’s first gubernatorial bid.